Ian Gould to quit umpiring after World Cup 2019

Experienced English will quit umpiring after the upcoming slated to be held in England and from May 30.

Gould is part of the 22 match officials -- consisting of 16 umpires and six match referees --who will officiate in the showpiece event. This will be the fourth appearance for Gould.

The 61-year-old, who was England's wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup, has officiated in 74 Tests, 135 ODIs and 37 T20Is so far.

ICC's of Cricket Geoff praised Gould's contribution to the game in the field of umpiring.

"Ian has made an outstanding contribution to the game over a long period, particularly in the last decade as an international for the He has always put the interests of the game first, and in doing so has earned enormous respect from his colleagues and players across all countries," said

"His presence on the field will be missed, but I am sure his lifelong association with the game will continue," he added.

