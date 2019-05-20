Fire at Hollywood Hemp Museum, no one injured

-
ALSO READ
US Congress legalises industrial hemp cultivation
Health Horizons Ventures Into Skincare; Launches its Exotic Range of Hemp Soaps
U'khand CM meets Israeli business delegation
4 held for trafficking drugs: Police
Study finds cannabis-based drugs help alleviate side-effects post-chemo; AIIMS to research further
-
A fire broke out at the Hollywood Hemp Museum, but no one was injured.
According to NBC Los Angeles, the fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Sunday. As many as 77 fire fighters were engaged to control the blaze.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire was located in what appeared to be a marijuana cultivation operation, reported hollywoodreporter.com. The fire department is investigating the cause.
The fire led to cancellation of a Cowboy Junkies concert at the Fonda Theatre next door.
On its website, the Hollywood Hemp Museum describes itself as a "showcase venue which houses the best events and artistic expressions that the 420 culture has to offer."
--IANS
dc/rb/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU