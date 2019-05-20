Dutch actress protests violence against women at Cannes

Dutch made a statement at the 72nd Film Festival with body art, giving out a #MeToo message.

Van Roy sued French for rape in 2018 but the case was ultimately dropped by prosecutors. The actress, who had a starring role in Besson's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets", walked the red carpet at the gala here on Sunday, reports deadline.com.

She stepped in front of the cameras for an event honouring French and revealed a large temporary tattoo on her back that read: "Stop Violence Against Women", along with the #MeToo movement symbol.

The festival has faced criticism for its decision to give Delon an honorary after he previously talked about slapping women, opposing adoption for same-sex couples and showing support for far right

chief recently defended the fest's decision to present Delon with the award saying: "We are not going to give the Nobel Peace Prize. We're giving him a for his career as an "

The French received a standing ovation at an 'in conversation' event on Sunday morning.

A day before, there was another protest at the festival as 60 and activists gathered at the Palais to show support for women's rights. The red carpet saw a pro-choice demonstration ahead of the premiere of Argentine filmmaker Juan Solanas' abortion documentary "Let It Be Law (Que Sea Ley)".

