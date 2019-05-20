'GoT' finale's bug bites 'Housefull 4' cast

As the final episode of "Game of Thrones" kept diehard fans glued to their screens, Kumar teased fans with his own iron throne moment from the sets of the upcoming film " 4".

on Monday posted a photograph on in which he is seen sitting along with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and on a throne made of skulls.

Along with it, he wrote: " of Thrones... Who Lives, Who Dies... Only the script decides."

After eight seasons and 73 episodes, "Game of Thrones" came to an end with the final episode "The Iron Throne" on Sunday night, taking the Internet by storm.

Riteish, who features with in " 4", commented: "Forget winter...Diwali is coming", referencing the popular "winter is coming" catch-phrase from "Game of Thrones"

Directed by Farhad Samji, the fourth installment of the popular comedy franchise, is slated to release on Diwali 2019.

--IANS

