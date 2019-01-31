Five civilians, two CRPF troopers injured in grenade attack

Five civilians and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a grenade attack by militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town.
Police said the militants hurled the grenade at a CRPF team in Sherbagh area.
"The grenade exploded on the road injuring five civilians and two CRPF jawans. The injured have been shifted to a hospital and the area cordoned off for searches," a police officer said.
The injured included three women.
