NIA arrests two JMB members in Burdwan blast case

The NIA has arrested two suspected (JMB) members from West Bengal's district for their alleged involvement in the 2014 case, the agency said on Tuesday.

The arrested members have been identified as Kadar Kazi alias Kadoor and

"Both the members were arrested in different operations on Monday. We arrested Kadar Kazi from Arambagh area in district while his associate was held in a late night operation," a said.

The said that Kazi was wanted in the case and was also declared a proclaimed offender while Ali was involved in the activities of the JMB, a Bangladesh-based terror group.

Both the accused will be produced before a special NIA court in Kolkata later on Tuesday.

A bomb had ripped through a house in Khagragarh locality of Burdwan on October 2, 2014, killing two people and exposing a web of Bangladeshis running a in West Bengal, and

The NIA in March 2015 submitted a chargesheet in the case, saying terrorists were using territories in the three states to overthrow a democratic government in and replace it with a hardline Islamic regime.

--IANS

rak/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)