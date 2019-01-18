Fog, cold wave conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures dropped and foggy conditions prevailed at several places in and on Friday.

Patiala city in and Hisar town in neighbouring recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Sikh holy city of recorded a low of 2.5 degrees.

Narnaul and Karnal towns in recorded lows of 3 and 3.4 degrees respectively.

Dense fog prevailed at several places, especially along highways. Road and rail traffic was affected due to the fog in both states.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 5.6 degrees on Friday.

The minimum temperatures at most places were one to five degrees below normal.

The maximum temperatures at most places in the region hovered between 18 and 22 degrees.

