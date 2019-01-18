Foggy Friday morning in Delhi

The national capital on Friday woke up to a cold, foggy morning with the minimum recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the office said.

"Shallow to dense fog enveloped the city in the morning. The day is expected to remain hazy with no chance of rainfall," an (IMD) official told IANS.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m was recorded at 100 per cent.

The day's maximum is expected to hover at around 22 degree

However, the air quality in and adjoining areas turned 'severe' on Friday with toxic PM2.5 and PM10 being the major contributors.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of was recorded at 411, according to (CPCB).

Thursday's maximum settled for 22.2 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum touched 4.2 degree Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

--IANS

som/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)