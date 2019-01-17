Volkswagen to pay NGT-slapped Rs 100-cr fine

The group on Thursday said it will pay Rs 100-crore penalty slapped by the National Green (NGT) for "violating vehicular emission norms" despite the company challenging the decision before the

The development came after the on Thursday slammed the company for not complying with its November 2018 order to deposit Rs 100 crore with the (CPCB) within a month for causing "serious environmental damage" by using a cheat or defeat device that lowered vehicular emissions only during tests.

The on Thursday also asked the company to pay up within 24 hours or face arrests and seizure of property.

In a statement, the German said even though the company has challenged the green court's order the and it awaits final adjudication, it will comply with the order.

"The order of the is already under challenge before the However, the Group India will comply with the order of National Green and deposit the money, as directed," a company statement said.

Firm on its stance, the company, however, said that all cars from the group are "compliant with the emission norms".

