Foggy morning in Delhi, rain likely

It was a foggy Friday morning here with the minimum recorded at 11.0 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, the office said, adding the national capital may witness light rains during the day.

"There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain generally cloudy with with likelihood of showers," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, the said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 93 per cent and visibility stood at 1,200 metres.

Minimal rains were reported on Thursday in parts of

At least 11 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the maximum was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

