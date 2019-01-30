Rains likely in Delhi

It was a cold Wednesday morning here with minimum at 5.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, the Met said, adding the city may witness light rains during the day.

"There was shallow fog in the morning. The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rains," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, the said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 94 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the National Capital Region was 'poor', with the air quality index (AQI) being 266.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.6 and 5.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

--IANS

nks/in

