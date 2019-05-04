'For your families': Abhinandan poses for selfies with colleagues

IAF Abhinandan Varthaman, who spent some days in Pakistani custody when his was shot down in a with PAF jets a day after the February 26 Balakot strike, appeared in high spirits as he posed for selfies with colleagues and other servicemen.

In an undated video, Varthaman, who was visiting his former colleagues in recenty - for the first time after his ordeal, happily posed for selfies with everyone who wanted, even after repeatedly saying that it was the last one.

He then joined the group in chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and cheers for the Indian Air Force, its 1 and the

In a short address after the selfies, Varthaman said that he had happily posed for the photographs with his colleagues since they were not for them, "but their families".

"All these photographs are not for you but for your families I could not meet. All of you and your families prayed for my health and I want to thank them all," he said.

After his return to on March 1, Varthaman, the son of a former high-ranking IAF official, underwent tests in and was subsequently posted out of as part of service policy as well as security reasons.

--IANS

vd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)