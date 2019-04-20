Wing Cdr Varthaman won't return to his Srinagar unit

Abhinandan Varthaman, who had shot down a Air Force during an air battle over the Line of Control (LoC) on February 27, will not go back to his unit in as the has been posted out of to another base.

was captured by after he ejected from his which had taken a hit in the dogfight. He was released on March 1.

After undergoing complete medical examination, the IAF decided to reinstate him, but not to his unit.

He will join another key base in the western sector, sources said.

IAF sources had said that Abhinandan underwent physical and mental torture in custody.

--IANS

gd/prs

