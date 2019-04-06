Couple injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

A couple was injured on Saturday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

and his wife, were injured in the firing in Kalal area of Nowshera sector at around 2 a.m..

"The couple has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred as the resorted to unprovoked shelling of mortars and firing with small arms to target Indian positions and civilian facilities," the police said.

Firing exchanges have been taking place between the two armies on almost a daily basis on the LoC in Poonch and districts during the last fortnight.

--IANS

sq/ksk

