Couple injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

A couple was injured on Saturday in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.
Sanjeev Kumar and his wife, Rita Kumari were injured in the firing in Kalal area of Nowshera sector at around 2 a.m..
"The couple has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred as the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling of mortars and firing with small arms to target Indian positions and civilian facilities," the police said.
Firing exchanges have been taking place between the two armies on almost a daily basis on the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the last fortnight.
--IANS
sq/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
