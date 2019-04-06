Pompeo 'confident' of 3rd North Korea summit

US has said he is "confident" that will hold another summit with to further denuclearization talks, a follow-up to fruitless meeting with North Korean leader in February.

"I am confident there will be" a third summit between and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un, Pompeo said on Friday, adding that he did not know when such a summit will occur.

"We came out of with a deeper understanding of each other," he was quoted as saying by magazine.

"The positions that the two sides had, the two leaders were able to make progress in that respect. We didn't get as far as the world is demanding. These are global sanctions that are on North today."

Trump and Kim appeared to be on verge of signing an agreement on nuclear disarmament vows in February meeting, but scuttled those plans last minute, when the two sides could not find compromise.

At their meeting in Vietnam, Kim had sought full relief from US sanctions in return for partial steps towards denuclearization, an agreement Trump and the US delegation didn't accept, ending the summit hours earlier than expected.

Pompeo said he was not disappointed by the outcome of the second summit and maintained that the US and the would not lift sanctions on North until complete denuclearization was achieved.

He said that diplomatic channels remained open between and and between North and South

Trump is expected to host South Korean Moon Jae-in at the next week to discuss North Korean nuclear diplomacy on the same day Kim delivers an annual address to his country, the report said.

