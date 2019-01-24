Former Congress leader joins Sajad Lone's party

-
Former Congress leader Abdul Gani Vakil on Thursday joined the Sajad Lone-headed Peoples Conference (PC) here.
Vakil was a senior Congress leader and a Minister in the Congress-PDP coalition government.
Parting ways with the Congress, Vakil formed the Jammu Kashmir Bachao Tehreek Party in 2017.
He fought the 2014 election as a Congress candidate from Rafiabad Assembly constituency but was defeated by the PDP.
He announced he was joining the PC in the presence of Lone, who welcomed him saying Vakil's long years in politics would stand the party in good stead.
Vakil said that all well-meaning forces must join hands to defeat-dynasty led parties -- Congress, National Conference and PDP.
