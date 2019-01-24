Ex-Scottish First Minister arrested

Alex Salmond, the former First Minister of Scotland, was arrested on Thursday over allegations that he sexually harassed two women.
Salmond has been under investigation by police following a confidential investigation by the Scottish government into allegations by two women that he sexually harassed them several years ago, the Guardian reported.
He will appear in court later in the day.
The Scottish government sent their final report to the police in August 2018.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We can confirm a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged and a report has been sent to the procurator."
Salmond was the First Minister between 2007 and 2014. He also led the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) for two decades.
