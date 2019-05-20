Former Kolkata police chief moves SC for protection from arrest

on Monday moved the on Monday seeking protection from arrest by the CBI in the Saradha scam chit fund case.

With the top court last week granting seven days to Kumar to approach the competent court for legal remedies, Kumar's told the vacation bench of Justice and Justice that the matter requires urgent listing, as lawyers in Kolkata courts are currently on strike.

The said that time is running out for his client and in the wake of this strike, Kumar may eventually miss the deadline. Therefore, the seven-day period is not enough, and more time is required, the argued.

The court, however, told the counsel since the earlier order was passed by a three-judge bench, it will be appropriate to approach the court's for setting up of such a bench. The court told the counsel that the CJI is the master of the roster.

On May 17, the had vacated the interim protection from arrest by the CBI granted to Kumar on February 5.

The investigating agency has accused Kumar of tampering with the evidence in the chit fund scam to shield powerful politicians.

The court has expressed concern over the manner in which the chit fund scam case has panned out, while vacating its February 5 order.

A bench comprising Ranjan Gogoi, Justice and Justice had said: "We would withdraw the protection given to Mr. Rajeev Kumar, former of Police, Kolkata, vide our order dated February 5, 2019 restraining the CBI from arresting him and thereby, leave it open to the CBI to act in accordance with the law."

The court, however, granted seven days to Kumar for appropriate legal remedies. "At the same time, we direct that the interim order dated February 5, 2019 would continue for a period of seven days from the date of pronouncement of this order to enable Kumar to approach competent court for relief, if so advised," it said.

