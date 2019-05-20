Godse extremist remark: Kamal Haasan secures anticipatory bail

The Bench of the on Monday granted to Haasan in the case filed against him for his Hindu extremist comment.

Campaigning for his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) candidate in the bye-election for the constituency, the speaking about the killer of Mahatma Gandhi, said: "The first extremist of independent was a Hindu -- Nathuram Godse. It all started from there."

Haasan made the comment in a locality were Muslims lived in large numbers.

His comment created a huge row nationwide and police complaints were filed in Aravakuruchi against Haasan for trying to create enimity between communities.

