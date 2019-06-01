JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Katrina Kaif opens up about her past relationship

Business Standard

Four killed in Bihar accident

IANS  |  Muzaffarpur 

Four people were killed in a truck-bike collision near Muzaffarpur district in Bihar on Saturday, police said.

The victims were residents of Dharampur village in Vaishali district and were heading back home when the accident took place. All of them were riding on the same bike.

Police in-charge R.K. Rakesh told the media that the four victims were from the same family.

--IANS

hindi-niy/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU