Four killed in Bihar accident

Four people were killed in a truck-bike collision near Muzaffarpur district in Bihar on Saturday, police said.
The victims were residents of Dharampur village in Vaishali district and were heading back home when the accident took place. All of them were riding on the same bike.
Police in-charge R.K. Rakesh told the media that the four victims were from the same family.
--IANS
