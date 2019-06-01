Four killed in Bihar accident

Four people were killed in a truck-bike collision near district in on Saturday, police said.

The victims were residents of Dharampur village in district and were heading back home when the accident took place. All of them were riding on the same bike.

Police in-charge told the media that the four victims were from the same family.

--IANS

hindi-niy/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)