Iran urges Trump to show real intentions with actions

Iranian on Tuesday said that, "actions - not words" will show the intentions of US and reiterated that was not seeking nuclear weapons.

Zarif's response came following Trump's statement made on Monday in where he said: "We're not looking for a regime change. I just want to make that clear. We're looking for no nuclear weapons," news reported.

"Ayatollah @khamenei_ir long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons-by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them," tweeted.

"#EconomicTerrorism is hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region," referring to the measures adopted by the US since 2018.

re-imposed sanctions on after withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by with China, France, Russia, the UK, and

Due to the sanctions and the failure to counter them on the part of other JCPOA signatory countries, announced a suspension of its adherence to some provisions of the nuclear deal on May 8.

The 2015 pact puts limits on certain nuclear activities in Iran in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

Tensions between Iran and the US have escalated since the latter announced it would reinforce its troops deployed in the among other reasons.

