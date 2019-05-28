Rahul's offer to resign suicidal: Lalu

Rashtriya and former Bihar Minister on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign will be suicidal not just for his own party but also all opposition.

"Rahul's offer to resign suicidal. Opposition parties had the common goal to dislodge BJP but failed to build a national narrative. The result in a particular election can never alter the reality in as diverse and plural a country as India," Lalu Prasad, who is in jail since last year in the Fodder scam case, tweeted.

The RJD faced a complete rout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while was imprisoned at the He has not kept well and had also been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

His handle says while in jail the RJD chief's tweets would be managed by his family.

Gandhi had offered to resign during the Working Committee meeting held on Saturday. The CWC had not accepted the offer but since have said that Gandhi is determined to find a successor and pass on the baton.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)