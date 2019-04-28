Four people killed in US crane collapse

Four people were killed and eight others injured after a collapsed onto several cars in the US city of Seattle, authorities said.

The collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, reports

The Fire Department said six cars were crushed by the collapse.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)