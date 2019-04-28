JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Rajasthan Royals thanks fans for unflinching support

Business Standard

Four people killed in US crane collapse

IANS  |  Washington 

Four people were killed and eight others injured after a crane collapsed onto several cars in the US city of Seattle, authorities said.

The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Seattle Fire Department said six cars were crushed by the collapse.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 09:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU