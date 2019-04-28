Three killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

At least three security personnel were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's northwest district of North Waziristan, reported.

The explosion hit a check-post located in Raghzai area of Tehsil Shewa in North Waziristan, a district of the country's northwest province bordering Afghanistan, reported on Sunday, citing a local Urdu TV channel ARY News.

The security personnel came under the attack on Saturday when they reached the post to perform their duties.

quoting officials said that an improvised was planted near the check-post and it was detonated with a

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site, shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Security forces cordoned off the whole area and launched a in the surrounding areas to arrest the perpetrators.

No group claimed the attack yet.

--IANS

vin/

