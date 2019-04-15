Foxconn set for mass production of iPhones in India

In a clear signal that is Apple's next growth market, Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn's said, here on Monday, the company would begin mass production of iPhones in this year.

Addressing an event, said the move "will get more deeply involved in the development of the country's industry", reports Patently "In the future, we will play an important role in India's industry," said.

The 69-year-old billionaire founder and of Group also revealed plans to retire, signalling handing over of the baton to young management that would run the world's largest

is already expanding its in India, especially at its Sriperumbudur (Chennai) facility.

"To start with, it makes sense for to localise assembling of models that have the potential to scale up and then slowly expand it to entire portfolio," Tarun Pathak, Associate at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, told IANS.

A CNBC report in December said would begin assembling its top-end iPhones in through the local unit of Foxconn as early as 2019.

"Importantly, Foxconn will be assembling the most expensive models, such as devices in the flagship X family, potentially taking Apple's business in India to a new level," reported CNBC.

Giving an impetus to its India manufacturing plans, Apple in March started the assembling of 7 at its other supplier in Bengaluru. Taiwanese industrial assembles 6S in the country.

has also announced plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Narasupra industrial sector in Karnataka's district. The new facility may also manufacture a wider range of Apple devices.

Apple is slowly but steadily strategising its plans to make deeper inroads in a country where over 450 million people use smartphones, and assembling iPhone 7 is another step towards gaining ground.

Apple has begun reducing price of iPhones in and may go the same way in India where the iPhone is considered expensive. It is also seeking tax relief and other incentives to begin assembling more handsets and open its branded stores in India.

