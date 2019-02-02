Foxconn says it will build plant in Wisconsin after talk with Trump

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foxconn Technology said Friday it will build a factory in Wisconsin after the company's chairman spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Reuters reported earlier this week that Foxconn was reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a planned $10 billion Wisconsin campus. But after conversations between Trump and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, the company said it would now move "forward with our planned construction of a Gen 6 fab facility."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
