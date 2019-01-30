Free Apple Music on American Airlines from Feb 1

has announced that Music subscribers can stream songs or videos without buying on any domestic flight from February 1.

"Starting Friday, Music subscribers can enjoy their access to over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos on any domestic flight equipped with satellite with no purchase required," Apple said in a blog post on Wednesday.

" is the first commercial to provide exclusive access to through complimentary inflight Wi-Fi," the report added.

To avail Apple Music services during flight, customers on Viasat-equipped aircraft can connect to Wi-Fi at no cost and log in with their Apple Music subscription.

Customers who don't have an Apple Music subscription can get Apple Music, sign up onboard and receive free access for three months.

"With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places," said Oliver Schusser, of Apple Music.

Apple Music is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, PC, Android, CarPlay, HomePod, and Echo.

