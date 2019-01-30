Probe agencies to go after all accused in Chanda Kochhar case

In further trouble for former ICICI chief executive, Chanda Kochhar, and others, the government is understood to have cleared the decks for its investigating agencies and regulatory bodies to take appropriate action as they deem fit against all the accused in the controversial Videocon loan case filed by the last week.

It is learnt that the Justice Report will be forwarded by the to all the probe agencies -- CBI, ED, IT and SFIO -- and overarching regulatory bodies, the RBI, and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, for immediate action and to go after the accused in the controversial Videocon loan case involving and conflict of interest duties.

This comes in the wake of the disclosure of the report which has indicted for violation of the bank's code of conduct and conflict of interest duties in the controversial Rs 3,250-crore loan for the Videocon Group, a part of which went to a company run by her husband Deepak, that will cost her various financial benefits.

