Free healthcare services extended to government medical colleges in Odisha

Chief Minister on Thursday announced extension of services under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana to all government medical colleges and hospitals.

The provision of universal services will be extended up to all government medical colleges and hospitals from February 1 this year, said a statement from

All patients, irrespective of and BPL category, will avail of this facility. Besides, all patients will avail of the free of cost, the statement said.

Previously, the free treatment facility for all was available from sub-centres at village level up to the district headquarters hospital level.

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was launched on August 15 last year.

In the next five months since the launch, the scheme has received an overwhelming response with over 2.25 crore instances of availed of by the people in the state, the statement said.

