JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Education

Delhi court issues summons to Michel's partner, firms

KXIP physio reveals Gayle's secret for longevity

Business Standard

Bihar board declares Class 10 results, 81% pass

IANS  |  Patna 

The Bihar School Examination Board on Saturday announced the Class 10 results with 80.73 per cent students passing the examination.

The result was announced jointly by the Principal Secretary of the Education Department R.K. Mahajan and the Board's Chairman Anand Kishor here.

"This year result has improved due to several new measures initiated by the department," Kishor said.

A majority of the students among in the top ten list are from the government-run Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya in Jamui district.

Over 13 lakh students appeared in the exams this year, Kishor said.

--IANS

ik/rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 15:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU