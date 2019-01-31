Gadkari for privatisation of public transport

Making a strong pitch for privatisation of public transport system, especially buses, in Indian cities, Road Transport and Highways on Thursday said that state governments need to accept that they cannot run the system effectively and efficiently, and should adopt the model of public-private partnership.

He said almost all state governments' financial situation was very bad and neither they had money, nor banks were willing to lend to them. He said the credibility of state transport operators was so bad that petrol pumps donot want to fill the tanks of their buses as they do not pay for the diesel at the time of filling the tank.

"Except a few states, the condition of buses is so bad that except their horns, everything else makes sound. Let's accept that we can't run it. We should accept London's transport model," said at the launch of (RAS) on public transport.

He said adopting the would lead to more people using public transport, and it would also be economically viable.

The is governed by a local body but most of the responsibilities are contracted to private entities with over 17 operators working under a single brand as part of the public-private partnership.

"This is the correct model and after it is implemented, there won't be need to help state transport either. My suggestion to all state operators is that this is the appropriate time to accept the London

"Take a decision with transparency. This will reduce pollution, create more employment potential and reduce country's oil import bill," the said.

said only a good, comfortable public transport system can solve the urban problems of pollution and traffic congestion. He said there was a time when public transport accounted for 15 per cent of the total number of vehicles which had now reduced to only 1 per cent.

"That is because we have not been giving to people. That is why we failed... I built 55 flyovers in when I was a there. My feeling was there will be no traffic jams after that. But now I see more traffic jams," he said.

"More road construction (leads to) more number of cars (and) more traffic jam. This is a vicious cycle. We have to stop it and give a qualitative, varied, comfortable transport system to the poor," he added.

--IANS

vv/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)