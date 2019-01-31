IKEA resumes selling veg biryani at Hyderabad store

After a gap of nearly five months, vegetarian returned to the menu of Swedish home furnishing retailer here on Thursday.

In September last year, IKEA's had stopped selling vegetarian at its store here found a foreign object in a dish.

"Today is the first day we have started reselling vegetarian biryani," said John Achillea, Hyderabad Store Manager,

He told reporters that they were making this dish in house and it is available for Rs 99 like in the past.

IKEA's first India, which is completing six months in February, was earlier sourcing prepared veg from Haldiram of

The (GHMC) had fined the store Rs 11,500 after a customer lodged a complaint that he found a caterpillar in veg biryani served to him at the IKEA restarurant.

The furnishing giant subsequently removed the veg biryani from its menu and stated that it takes and quality very seriously.

IKEA opened its first store here on August 9. It has a 1,000-seater restaurant.

