GST collection crossed Rs 1 lakh cr in January: Government

Revenue collection under (GST) for January crossed Rs 1 lakh crore on Thursday, the said.

Total collection for the month of January last year was Rs 89,825 crore, the Ministry said in a tweet.

"The Gross GST Revenue collected in the month of January 2019 has today crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. There has been a significant improvement over collection of Rs 94,725 crore last month and Rs 89,825 crore during the same month last year," it said.

"This increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the to lower the tax burden on the consumers," said another tweet.

Final figures and details of collections for the entire month will be released on February 2, it said.

--IANS

