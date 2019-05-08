Galaxy Fold customers in US face pre-order cancellation

Electronics has said that it cannot confirm the shipping date for "Galaxy Fold" smartphone, tendering an apology to its pre-order customers in the US for the delay.

According to a report in on Tuesday, the South Korean giant has announced it is going to start automatically cancelling orders for its highly-anticipated that faced problems with its display.

admitted that currently, it "cannot confirm the anticipated ship date yet".

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st, your order will be cancelled automatically," told customers in an email.

Those who have ordered the $2,000 device would still get the device if they specifically tell Samsung that they want to receive it.

Unless customers say so, the regulations mean that Samsung must cancel all pre-orders if it failed to release the device before May 31.

Just when the industry through innovation in the business had hit stagnation, Samsung wowed the world with its first "Galaxy Fold," worth a whopping $2,000.

The super-premium phone that took almost a decade in the making opens like a book when unfolded.

However, the expectations took a beating when reports of the issues surfaced.

The units given to international tech reviewers encountered display distortion and screen flickering issues, forcing the South Korean giant to postpone its launch in Hong Kong and on April 23 and 24 respectively, and issue a recall of

Defending its devices just days before its roll-out, a Samsung assured that the firm would "thoroughly inspect" the units.

The is expected to be priced around Rs 1,40,790 in

