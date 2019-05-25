Gangster involved in Dwarka Mod shooting held

A 20-year-old gangster who was allegedly involved in the occurred at Mod in which two rival gang members were shot dead last week, was arrested on Friday from road, a said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell of Police laid a trap at road on Friday night. At around 8:20 p.m., seeing the accused, Ankit Dabas, coming on a motorbike a indicated him to stop. But instead of stopping Dabas launched fire at the police officials.

Following which the police retaliated. During the encounter, Dabas and a got injured in exchange of fire. Both have been admitted to Valmiki hospital, the said.

On Sunday, Dabas and Vikas Dalal accompanied by one more, intercepted the car of rival gang member near Mod and gunned him down in broad daylight.

After that, Naresh Kumar, who was deputed with a Police Control Room van that reached the spot after hearing the fires, tried to catch them. But in an attempt to flee, Dalal opened fire at him following that Kumar retaliated and gunned down Dalal. However, other two managed to flee.

Dabas is a resident of Haryana's Sampla village and was associated with Dalal. A semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from Dabas, the police said.

--IANS

sp/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)