2 criminals dead after shootout near Dwarka Mor metro station

Two suspected criminals were killed following a between rival gangs near the Mor metro station in South West Sunday, police said.

Parveen Gehlot, a resident of Nawada area, and Vikas Dalal had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in and Haryana, they said.

The was an outcome of a property dispute, according to police. It began at around 4pm when occupants of a opened fire on a Fifteen rounds were fired in the busy area, leading to panic among commuters, a senior police said.

Gehlot was in his car when three men in another car intercepted him and opened fire at him, the said.

Police officials in a PCR van near the metro station also fired three rounds at the criminals and shot one of them dead, he said.

Two people involved in the managed to flee. Police said they have ientified them and efforts are on to nab them.

The who shot dead one of the criminals will be awarded and his name will be recommended for out-of-turn promotion, the said.

A case of murder has been registered at station, the officer said.

Dalal was on the run after escaping from police's custody in 2018, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)