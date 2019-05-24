Bengal witnesses violence post result declaration

Clashes between activists of the ruling and the and other incidents of violence were reported from Bankura, and other districts in West Bengal, police said on Friday.

"On Friday, some BJP workers attacked block Kalipada Roy's residence due to which stone-pelting took place between both parties," an of station said.

He said that the condition of a BJP who received a head injury is now stable.

Meanwhile, incidents of vandalisation of houses and capturing of party offices were reported in Coochbehar's Toofanganj and Mathabahanga. Trinamool workers blamed the BJP, which denied any responsibility.

"Sporadic incidents have been reported after the declaration of results but nothing occurred," an said.

Similar incidents were reported from other places like Jhargram, Titagarh and Saithia.

