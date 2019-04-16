Rayudu reacts to World Cup snub in social media

Despite getting Virat Kohli's backing as India's No. 4 batsman months earlier, was not picked for the World Cup, a move that did not go down well with the batsman.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, clearly aimed at his non-selection, Rayudu said: "Just ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch "

All-rounder was preferred over Rayudu, with of selectors M.S.K. Prasad saying they wanted a "three-dimensional" option who can bat at No. 4, bowl a few overs of medium pace and is also a

Meanwhile, former opener said he feels bad for Rayudu.

"There is who missed out as well. He is averaging 48 in ODIs, why focus only on Pant? I feel it is far more disheartening for someone like Rayudu because Pant has age on his side," Gambhir told IANS.

Rayudu averages 47.05 in his 55-match career, with a strike rate of 79.04.

He has been out of form lately, averaging just 30.87 in his last 10 innings and has scored at a rate of 75.3 with just one fifty.

