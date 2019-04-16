Rahul 50 helps KXIP post 182/6 despite Archer heroics

Buoyed by a call-up, KL struck a well-timed fifty but stole the limelight from him with splendid figures of 3/15 as posted 182/6 against in an game here on Tuesday.

Rahul, who was included in the 15-member squad on Monday, took 47 balls to score 52 with the help of three fours and two sixes.A

(40 off 27 balls; 2x4; 2x6) also played a vital role as the pair stitched together a 85-run stand for the third wicket after visiting team asked them to bat first.

But bowled a brilliant second spell to not only snare two wickets in the same over but check the run flow, before Kings XI R Ashwin played a 4-ball 17 run cameo to take the score past the 180-run mark.

Rahul, who scored his maiden hundred in the IPL recently, started very slowly and was 13 off 23 balls at the halfway stage. But then he shifted gears seamlessly before getting out to Jaydev Unadkat (1/48).

Kings XI lost 30 (22b; 2x4; 3x6) early, the veteran southpaw edging a delivery to Sanju Samson behind the stumps.

After the Powerplay overs, the home team were 39/1. and Miller then upped the ante in the 14th and 15th overs with 39 runs coming from them.

brought up his 14th fifty in the IPL in the 17th over, milking Archer for a sublime boundary between cover and mid-off but Unadkat made amends for getting spanked by the right-hander earlier, by removing him in the 18th over, Archer taking the catch at point.

Archer then removed (5) and Mandeep Singh (0) in the 19th over before Dhawal Kulkarni accounted for Miller, the South African trying to clear wide long on and instead giving wicketkeeper an easy catch in the final over.

But just when it looked like Kings XI would finish with a whimper, Ashwin led from the front by smashing a four and two back-to-back sixes off the last two balls to finish on a high.

Brief scores: 182/6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 52; 40; 3/15) vs Rajasthan Royals

