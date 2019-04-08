Gaps in e-way bill reporting mechanism may be closed

After detecting mismatches in some bill submissions, the Centre is now examining more GST Network (GSTN) data to see if such evasions are increasing sufficiently enough to consider withdrawing the facility of generating multiple bills on a single invoice, an source said on Monday.

The (GST) authorities are now sifting through data retrieved through return filings and bills to match these with the summary reconciliation statements of estimated tax liability, thereby, forcing businesses to explain discrepancies like under-reporting distances, the said.

He, however, said the officials are yet to come across any pattern of deliberate by transporters during the exercise which is still at its early stages.

The reconcilation issues can also be due to typo errors, discontinued supply and the expiry of e-way bills before delivery, and not just owing to tax evasion, he said.

"We will seek clarification once we come across differences between the taxes paid and the liability which the has ascertained after analysing the sales return GSTR-3B and the e-way bill data for the period in question, and the assessee will be given time and opportunity to make his or her case," he added.

Designed as an anti- measure, the e-way bill system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

--IANS

ana/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)