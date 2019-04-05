JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Business-Economy

US splecial forces-NSG drill ends in Hyderabad

India's forex reserves rise over $5 billion

Business Standard

Gaur City Mall ready for delivery of retail space

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi-based Gaur Group on Friday announced that the construction of Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West is complete and ready for delivery of retail space.

The buyers who have purchased spaces in the mall can now put in place the required fit-outs.

The mall with 8.45 lakh square feet of retail area is the second mall constructed by the group, according to a statement by the Gaur Group.

The commercial building is a part of the 25-acre Gaur City commercial hub which also houses the Gaur City Centre.

Apart from the retail area catering to shoppers, the mall will house the Radisson Hotel.

--IANS

rrb/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 20:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU