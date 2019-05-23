Pensacola state basketball team signs Vaishnavi Yadav

The Pensacola State women's basketball team is pleased to announce the signing of Vaishnavi Yadav. Yadav is a 5'7 guard from Allahabad, India.
Yadav has represented India in the FIBA Asia U18 3x3 Championship, FIBA Asia U16 Championship and the FIBA U16 Asia Cup. She is the India team leader for most points scored in a single game with 71 and was the MVP award winner at the first ever NBA Academy India event as well as the MVP of the U18 State Nationals.
Yadav credited the NBA Academy for motivating her to believe in herself and providing her the opportunity to learn from legendary and highly experienced coaches. The women's program in the academy is a series of basketball development camps for top female prospects from outside the U.S. at the league's academies.
Head coach Penny Belford said: "We are very excited to have Vaishnavi join the Lady Pirate family. She will bring a wealth of playing experience and excitement for the upcoming season."
Vaishnavi said: "I am very excited to have the tremendous opportunity to attend Pensacola State University. I would like to thank India basketball, NBA Academy Women's Program, and coach Blair Hardiek for making this possible. I hope to take India to the next level by learning all I can about the game and then sharing the knowledge with other basketball players from my country. I hope I can inspire others from India to work hard and go for their dreams."
