Geeta Phogat packs a punch at LFW ramp

Wrestling champion packed a punch at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp at a show, where 10 other accomplished names turned showstoppers to pay an ode to women and their inner strength.

The women were dressed in subtle and feminine ensembles from a collection called 'Post Cards from Summer' by Rina Singh's label Eka.

"This was my first experience of a ramp walk. Even though I go into a wrestling ring, I don't get nervous, but I got a little nervous for a ramp show," Geeta told the media here after the show on Friday evening.

"It felt really nice after meeting everyone, the models and everyone... They are inspiring," said the rough-and-tough sporstwoman, who the audience cheered for as she took a confident walk.

Geeta was also happy to draw out the connect between her and

"Rina belongs to a village in Haryana, and she has scaled a success story from there to here... It's a huge thing.

"I think that just like my father made strides to bring us (the Phogat sisters) where we are today, I am sure even Rina has worked as hard," said the 30-year-old, who wore make-up and a long layered floral printed ensemble.

Geeta, whose life story was in part brought alive through Bollywood film, even stressed upon the need of inner strength for a woman -- a core idea promoted by the brand Corcal Bone & Beauty, which backed the show.

"Inner strength is most important. If you don't have inner beauty, there is no meaning of outer beauty. That was the reason why I came here to be a part of this fashion show. I would like to thank everyone for inviting me and introducing me to the world of fashion," Geeta added.

The showcase was an attempt to bring 'beautifully strong' real women to the ramp.

Actors and were also a part of the line-up, as were celebrity

Tillotama, who has won accolades galore for her film "Sir" recently, told Geeta: "Just sitting besides you makes me feel stronger."

Sayani said: "When I got to know is going to be here, I was so excited I was going to meet her. Thank you for sharing that little bit of space with us.

