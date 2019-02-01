A.R. Rahman launches music of 'Waah Zindagi'

Oscar-winning on Friday launched the music of the upcoming film "Waah Zindagi" in which his student has made his debut as a

Parag is an alumnus of He has even worked with him on several projects like "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", "Mom" and "Mohenjo Daro".

Congratulating Parag on his big day, Rahman took to to "wish him luck" for his upcoming journey.

" have heard the music of the film and he (Parag) has done a commendable job on the arrangements, production and composition and hope the audience likes it too," Rahman said in a statement.

Featuring Sanjay Mishra, Vijay Raaz, Plabita Borthakur, and Manoj Joshi, the film is based on the Make in concept.

"Waah Zindagi" is directed by It is set to release in March.

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)