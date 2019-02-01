My mother has been my role model: Sussanne Khan

says many people know her as the former wife of Hrithik Roshan, but her identity goes beyond that.

"My mother has been a for her daughters especially for me and my other two sisters -- Farah Ali and . Many know me as the wife of Hrithik Roshan," Sussanne said.

"However very few know that I am in fact the daughter of Khan," she added.

"After having obtained an Associate of Arts degree in Interior Design from a college in California, I went on to work with my mother for a while before starting my own venture," said Sussanne.

"In 2005, I shifted focus to furniture design. In collaboration with Khan, I launched my furniture boutique 'The Charcoal Project' in 2011. In addition to designing my own home with Hrithik, I have also designed and Priyanka Chopra's homes," she said.

"Today due to competition, we have to work more hard and the team of workers and craftsmen introduced by my mother, help a lot as a family members."

Sussanne expressed her opinion as part of an interactive session "Successful Mothers & Daughters in the Business of Luxury", organised by (FLO), the women business wing of FICCI. It was also attended by Khan, and Nelofar Currimbhoy, among others.

Zarine said: "I am proud of my daughters, they look after business, children and household. They also travel to various places for business."

--IANS

sug/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)