The presence of Deputy Chief along with 62 MLAs, including 15 state Ministers, in to observe the death anniversary of former Union has sparked much speculation among political circles in the state.

The 62 MLAs present on the occasion on Tuesday included 4 MLAs and 4 formerly independent legislators who joined the in March this year.

Meanwhile, the absence of Chief on the occasion showed up the growing factionalism within the Congress, which refuses to die down despite warnings from the party's central leadership.

The coming together of 62 MLAs in marked the biggest political gathering in the town for the prayer meeting organised here to pay tribute to who died in a road accident on June 11, 2000.

"This can be termed as a show of strength of Pilot camp which has been growing and strengthening ever since the party witnessed a collapse in the elections, reducing its tally to zero," a senior told IANS on Wednesday.

"Since then, the MLAs, in feeble as well as strong voices, are pitching to promote Pilot as the "

Another worker, however, said: "Gehlot, despite all odds, seems comfortable as This has been proved three days back when he quietly shifted into the CM's (Chief Minister) bungalow.

"His shifting into this bungalow speaks volumes in terms of political language which although remains silent but strongly portrays a message that all is well with his position and camp."

This also said that despite all such developments and factions emerging in theCongress camp, nothing is going to change till things settle down in the party headquarters in

"This comes as an after-effect of a major tremor in which has strongly impacted Congress. Once things cool in Delhi, Rajasthan too will witness a smooth going," he said.

State ministers present at the prayer meeting included Raghu Sharma, Social Justice and Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Udailal Anjana, Pratap Singh Khachriyawas, Woman and Mamta Bhupesh, Govind Singh Dotasara, among others.

Jogendra Avana, Vajid Khan, Deepchand Khairiya, and are the BSP MLAs who attended the event.

The Congress has 100 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. With the support of its alliance partner (RLD), the party achieved the majority figure of 101 in the House.

Meanwhile, 12 independent MLAs joined the Congress in March 2019 taking the party's tally in the assembly to 112. Six BSP MLAs have also already given their external support to the Congress.

(Archana Sharma can be contacted at archana.g@gmail.com)

--IANS

arc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)