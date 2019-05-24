Gehlot, Pilot in Delhi amid demand for leadership change in Rajasthan Congress

Amid speculation over change in leadership, and his deputy are camping in since Thursday ostensibly to brief the party leadership about the factors leading to the party's wipe-out in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP won 24 seats while the lone remaining seat went to its ally, the The rout was even more humiliating as the party came to power in the state only six months back.

"Things worsened in our party with the creation of two power centres. While one is connected to the grassroots, the other is a high flier, preferring to speak in English even in rural areas," said a refusing to be quoted.

Another senior leader, pointing his finger towards Sonia Gandhi's picture on his table, said, "She has not given us full freedom."

And pointing at Rahul Gandhi's picture on his table, he said "He (Rahul) wants to change the organisation by infusing young blood, but these people ( and Manmohan Singh) stop him."

Sources said many party leaders think that the party should have been governed by one leader. "Too many hands have spoiled the show," said a local

Even tickets were given to wrong candidates on at least six seats including Jaipur, Rural, Jhalawar, Rajsamand, Ajmer and Bhilwara. "Yet no one raised his/her voice," he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded resignation from Gehlot on moral grounds.

Leader of Opposition at a press conference in Udaipur said that Gehlot kept "running around the state and in his own constituency to make his son win". But he could not ensure the victory for either of them. "He (Ashok Gehlot) should step down," said Kataria.

--IANS

arc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)