George Fernandes dead at 88

Former George Fernandes, a committed socialist and trade unionist who went underground against the 1975-77 Emergency and fought the all his life, died on Tuesday after He was 88.

Fernandes, who was suffering from Alzheimer's, has been out of the public eye and has been bed-ridden for more than eight years, family sources said.

He had a cold and and was attended to at his home by a from who found him dead on Tuesday morning.

"We are saddened to announce the passing away of Fernandes was attended at his home by a team, which found him unresponsive and declared him dead at 6.42 a.m.," a statement from said.

Fernandes leaves behind his wife and a son, who lives in The son is expected back in a day or two after which the funeral will take place, the sources said.

Ram Nath Kovind, and led the nation in paying homage to Fernandes.

Kovind said Fernandes epitomised simple living and high thinking and was a champion of democracy during the Emergency period and beyond.

Modi said Fernandes resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy.

Gandhi, whose family Fernandes opposed throughout his political career, said he was sorry to hear about his death and offered his condolences to the family and friends.

Fernandes, a long-time socialist, rose to political prominence when he led the Taxi Unions Association and defeated the "uncrowned of Bombay" S.K. Patil, a heavy-weight, in the 1967

A firebrand, Fernandes, only 37 then, campaigned tirelessly, covering large swathes of the constituency with his workers. And when the results were declared, he unseated the 'king' with 48.5 per cent of the votes.

Fernandes later won the 1977 polls from Muzaffarpur in even while in jail and became in the of Morarji Desai. He was responsible for driving out from in keeping with his socialist credentials but the drink made its re-entry later.

He served as in the Singh government from 1989 to 1990 and was instrumental in setting up the Konkan Railway project, connecting and

In 1994, Fernandes formed the Samata Party, which later allied with the He was appointed convenor of the and was the in the for two terms, between 1998 and 2004.

His term was eventful as it witnessed the Kargil war and the Pokhran nuclear test. He was forced to resign on allegations of a scam in purchase of coffins during the Kargil war for bringing bodies of soldiers but returned to the Vajpayee cabinet after a clean chit from the

--IANS

vsc-rak/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)