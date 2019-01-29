Italy, UN, launch Africa Centre for Climate and Sustainable Development

Rome, Jan 29 (IANS/AKI) Italian has opened a new centre here set up by the government in partnership with the UN to fight climate change and boost in

"The African continent represents a pillar of Italy's foreign policy and this government considers it a priority," said on Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Centre for Climate and

"Security, migration, climate change, economic growth, human development and climate change represent a shared destiny," he added.

The new centre is located near the headquarters of the (FAO) in central It will help develop and for sustainable development, implement the goals of the UN's 2030 Agenda and the landmark 2015 Climate Agreement to end reliance on fossil fuels and cap global warming.

A major focus on boosting the agricultural sectors and promoting rural development in was needed to ensure a better future for the continent's youth who, can be the drivers of development, said FAO at the ceremony.

Several ministers from African attended the inauguration. Cardinal Peter Turkson, of the Vatican's department for promoting human development, was also in attendance, the FAO said.

The ministers also took part in a roundtable discussion centred on how can fight environmental degradation and promote Africa's sustainable economic growth.

