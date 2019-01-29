JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Fernandes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise of former defence minister George Fernandes.

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji. My condolences to his family and friends in this time of grief," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Recently, he contracted swine flu, family sources said.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also condoled the demise of the former minister

"My condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister, Sh George Fernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Fernandes was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 10:05 IST

